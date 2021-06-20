There are some great streaming devices, and then there's the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This little stick plugs right into the HDMI port on your TV, and unlocks the world of streaming apps and Amazon Prime services. As you would expect for Prime Day, it's time to save big on arguably the best Amazon Fire TV Stick. To celebrate, we have one of the deals on an Amazon device as the company has knocked 50% off of the Fire TV Stick 4K, bringing the price down to just $25.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
Get the best Amazon Fire TV Stick that the company has to offer with one of the best remotes that we've seen. You'll get access to all of your favorite streaming services, while being able to ask Alexa to turn off the lights or look up the score of the game without switching remotes or using your phone.
While it's great for one of the best streaming devices to feature 4K Ultra HD quality, Amazon takes it up a notch with the Fire TV Stick 4K. You'll also find support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and even HDR10+, making this perfect to match up with the best Prime Day TV deals if you opt for a TV that doesn't feature the built-in Fire TV interface.
If you don't already have a great soundbar, Amazon has you covered on that front too with this streaming stick. There's support for Dolby Atmos audio, ensuring that you get the best audio quality for those movie nights with the family. This combined with Dolby Vision means that you're going to be fully immersed in whatever movie you want to watch that just landed on HBO Max or Netflix.
And if you're worried about the Fire TV Stick 4K being able to make use of the best streaming services, don't fret. Amazon recently launched the updated HBO Max app for the Fire TV, and you'll find the rest of the normal suspects like Netflix, YouTUbe, Disney+, and even the likes of Apple TV.
Arguably one of the best aspects of picking up the Fire TV Stick 4K, even without this insane deal, is the updated remote. The new Alexa Voice Remote can control your media playback, or your TV with ease. You won't have to worry about accidental scrolling or miss-clicks with the navigation ring. And there's a dedicated button at the top that allows you to summon Alexa when you want to turn off the lights or look and see if that movie is available from your favorite streaming service yet.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote bundle
In addition to getting the already-fantastic Fire TV Stick 4K and the new Alexa Voice Remote, this bundle includes an Ethernet adapter and a 2-year protection plan. So you'll be able to enjoy a stable internet connection, while keeping your Fire TV Stick 4K protected in case something happens to it over the next two years.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
The Fire TV Stick Lite arguably offers the best value when it comes to streaming devices on the whole. It includes the same interface, same access to more than 10,000 apps, and even has Alexa voice controls built-in. The two biggest differences here is the lack of 4K support for streaming, and the included remote can't control your TV.
Amazon has taken 40% off of the Fire TV Stick Lite to celebrate Prime Day
The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the most impressive streaming devices we've seen, and it's not because of the power under the hood. Equipped with the Alexa Voice Remote, the Fire TV Stick Lite can do everything the 4K version can, minus the 4K quality and the ability to control your TV with its remote.
