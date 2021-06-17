If you're thinking of getting a new smart display as Prime Day 2021 approaches, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is the smart screen to get, especially if you're new to the Amazon smart home ecosystem. For $140 you can purchase the bundle deal that includes a Blink Mini camera for just $10 extra and get your home connected and secure.

Amazon creates some of the best smart speakers, and this excellent Alexa speaker is no exception. The new Echo Show 8 is an update from the previous Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) and comes equipped with an upgraded 13MP wide-angle camera with zoom and pan features that drastically improve the quality of video calls. Though the camera lacks the rotating display of other Echo Show devices, the camera manages to capture a good chunk of the room it's placed in and will keep you in the frame during your call.

In Jeramy Johnson's review of the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), he explains what makes this smart display the best Amazon Echo Show and the right fit for most people:

With this 2nd version, you still get an HD display and decent stereo speakers in a package that can fit just about anywhere in your home. The 13MP camera is vastly superior to the 1MP shooter on the previous model, as is the new panning feature that keeps you in the frame of the call. If you've been waiting to purchase a smart speaker, this is a fantastic one to get.

The new Echo 8 also comes with enhanced privacy features such as a built-in camera shutter and a mute button so Alexa can't accidentally hear you. If you're interested in improving your home security further, Amazon is selling the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) along with a Blink Mini camera for just $10 extra (instead of $35) as a bundle deal for Prime Day. Because Amazon owns Blink, the camera will work flawlessly with the Echo Show 8.

The Blink Mini is the best value Blink camera and lets you keep track of your home inside both day and night and comes with two-way audio, motion detection, and 1080p HD quality video. By pairing your Blink Mini with a new Echo Show 8, you can check your feed at any time through your Alexa-enabled smart screen. If you've been wanting to get your home connected, go ahead and enhance its security as well with this great Prime Day bundle deal!