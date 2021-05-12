Amazon Echo Show 8 WhiteSource: Amazon

What you need to know

  • Amazon has announced three new Echo Show devices.
  • All three new models come with improved cameras and promise an "enhanced" Alexa experience.
  • The new Echo Show devices are slated to begin shipping in the U.S. next month.

Amazon today refreshed its Echo Show lineup with three new devices: Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and its first Echo Show 5 Kids. The updated Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 devices come with "powerful" cameras and a few other improvements to help deliver an enhanced Alexa experience to users.

Amazon Echo Show 8 ReactionsSource: Amazon

Amazon's new Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD color display and a more powerful octa-core processor to challenge the best smart displays. The biggest upgrade, however, is the new 13MP camera, which includes a built-in shutter. The upgraded camera can automatically pan and zoom while you're on a video call, ensuring everyone stays centered in the frame. To further enhance the video calling experience, Amazon is introducing animated visual and audio in-call reactions, along with in-call Augmented Reality (AR) effects. The Echo Show 8 also offers dual stereo speakers for "an immersive entertainment experience."

Amazon New Echo ShowSource: Amazon

The new Echo Show 5 has a compact design and comes in three exciting color options: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue. While it doesn't get the same 13MP camera as the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10, the new Echo Show 5 has an upgraded HD camera that should be good enough for quick video calls. You can even access the built-in camera on the Echo Show 5 via the Alexa app to check in on your home, kids, or pets.

Amazon Echo Show 5 KidsSource: Amazon

The all-new Echo Show 5 Kids' biggest selling point is its unique design that can fit into the "coolest of kids' rooms." It also comes with a large selection of kid-friendly clock themes, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, and a 2-year-worry-free guarantee like Amazon's other "Kids" edition devices.

Amazon's new Echo Show 8 has been priced at $130 and will be available in Charcoal and Glacier White colors. The Echo Show 5 will retail for $85 in the U.S., while the Echo Show 5 Kids will be available for $95. All three devices are now available to pre-order and are expected to begin shipping next month.

Amazon Echo Show 8 Glacier White

Amazon Echo Show 8

The new Echo 8 features a 13MP wide-angle camera, just like Amazon's Echo Show 10. In addition to the upgraded camera, the Echo Show 8 gets a faster octa-core chipset for improved performance.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Glacier White

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon's upgraded Echo Show 5 offers a new HD camera and more color options than the previous generation. Along with the hardware improvements, the Echo Show 5 also delivers a better Alexa experience.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids Front

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids

Amazon's first Echo Show 5 Kids model touts a colorful design and comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

