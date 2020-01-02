Amazfit made a name for itself in the wearable segment with the likes of the Verge, and the brand is now getting ready to launch a rugged smartwatch that goes up against the likes of the Garmin's Instinct.

A teaser gives us a first look at the upcoming smartwatch, which will be dubbed the T-Rex. The smartwatch has a rugged design with buttons on the side, and an FCC filing gives us a detailed look at the specs on offer. The T-Rex will come with Bluetooth 5,0, a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, and 5ATM water resistance.

Given Amazfit's value-focused strategy, it is possible the brand will be looking to undercut more established players with the T-Rex. The smartwatch will make its debut on January 8, so we don't have to wait too long to know more about availability and pricing.

Amazfit is also set to debut two additional products at CES next week, including its first true wireless earbuds and a new version of the Bip, called Bip S. We'll be on the ground to bring you all the details from the show, so stay tuned.