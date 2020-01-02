What you need to know
- Amazfit is all set to introduce a new rugged smatwatch dubbed T-Rex at CES 2020.
- A recent FCC filing suggests it will feature Bluetooth 5.0, built-in GPS, 5ATM water resistance, and a heart rate sensor.
- Amazfit will unveil the smartwatch alongside two other products on January 8.
Amazfit made a name for itself in the wearable segment with the likes of the Verge, and the brand is now getting ready to launch a rugged smartwatch that goes up against the likes of the Garmin's Instinct.
A teaser gives us a first look at the upcoming smartwatch, which will be dubbed the T-Rex. The smartwatch has a rugged design with buttons on the side, and an FCC filing gives us a detailed look at the specs on offer. The T-Rex will come with Bluetooth 5,0, a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, and 5ATM water resistance.
Given Amazfit's value-focused strategy, it is possible the brand will be looking to undercut more established players with the T-Rex. The smartwatch will make its debut on January 8, so we don't have to wait too long to know more about availability and pricing.
Amazfit is also set to debut two additional products at CES next week, including its first true wireless earbuds and a new version of the Bip, called Bip S. We'll be on the ground to bring you all the details from the show, so stay tuned.
Amazfit Verge
The Amazfit Verge is a great smartwatch for outdoor use, with IP68 dust and water resistance backed by built-in GPS and GLONASS as well as five-day battery life. You also get notification and call mirroring, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets shown off in hands-on images
CES 2020 is less than a week away, and we're already getting our first look at the Note 10 Lite from Samsung. These new hands-on images match up identically with the previously leaked renders of the device.
What do you think about the Galaxy S11 being called the S20?
Rumor has it that Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S11, will be marketed as the "Galaxy S20." What do you think about the potential name change?
Pixel 3 will soon get a cumulative January and December security update
Google says it will soon roll out a joint January and December security for Pixel 3 and 3 XL units that are still stuck on the November security patch.
These are the best bands for the Amazfit Verge
Is it time to customize your Amazfit Verge smartwatch with a unique band but you're not sure which to choose? We've got you covered.