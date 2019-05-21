What you need to know Adobe Premiere Rush is now available for Android devices.

The video editor allows you to seamlessly transition between your mobile devices and computer for editing.

There is a free trial but prices start at $9.99 per month.

Video creators, get ready to rejoice. Adobe Premiere Rush is finally available on Android! The video editor combines elements of Premiere Pro, Audition, and After Effects, providing one of the best ways to edit your video projects. Another way it has a leg up on other video editors available is the fact that it can run on all of your devices. Whether you want to do all your editing on your phone, your computer, or seamlessly transition between the two, Premiere Rush has you covered. One of the ways it accomplishes this seamless integration is by uploading your files to the cloud. With everything hosted in the cloud, you'll never have to worry about transferring your files and you can pick up where you left off on any device.

Premiere Rush provides you with a stellar way to edit by using a simplified editing workflow, motion graphics templates, AI-powered audio auto-ducking, and more to get the best out of your content. It even has built-in support for one-click publishing to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and others. Premiere Pro users will also be thrilled to know that projects created in Premiere Rush can be opened in Premiere Pro as well. Meaning you can start a project on mobile and easily transition to Premiere Pro on your computer for more advanced edits later on. You might remember Adobe first released Premiere Rush last year for computers and iOS, but with the video editor finally making its way to Android devices, it opens up more opportunities for creators on the go. Be forewarned though. For the time being, devices that are confirmed to support Premiere Rush are rather limited. The full list includes:

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10/10 Plus/S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Google Pixel 3/3 XL

Google Pixel 2/2 XL

OnePlus 6T

We expect that list to continue to grow and for the OnePlus 7 to soon join the others. Like many other Adobe products, Premiere Rush is a subscription-based service. Prices begin at $9.99 per month for a standalone copy and it is also included as part of Premiere Pro and Creative Cloud All Apps plans. If you'd like to give it a try before you buy, you're in luck because Adobe offers a Premiere Rush Free Starter plan that provides you with 2GB of cloud storage and 3 free exports.