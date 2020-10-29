What you need to know
- Activision Blizzard has posted its financial results for Q3 2020.
- The company saw $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter.
- Activision Blizzard also confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has stronger first-year sales than any prior Call of Duty game.
Activision Blizzard's Q3 2020 financial results are in, with $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The company also noted that 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has sold more in its first year than any prior Call of Duty game, with two-thirds of the game's sales being digital copies.
Overwatch has 10 million monthly active users, while its sequel Overwatch 2 still lacks a release window, as does Diablo 4, another major upcoming Blizzard Entertainment title.
Looking ahead, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the next entry in the long-running franchise and is set to release on November 13 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to release on November 23 and has stronger pre-sales than any prior World of Warcraft expansion.
Standard or cross-gen
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Cold War era
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
