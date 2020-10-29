Captain Price Modern WarfareSource: Activision

  • Activision Blizzard has posted its financial results for Q3 2020.
  • The company saw $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • Activision Blizzard also confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has stronger first-year sales than any prior Call of Duty game.

Activision Blizzard's Q3 2020 financial results are in, with $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The company also noted that 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has sold more in its first year than any prior Call of Duty game, with two-thirds of the game's sales being digital copies.

Overwatch has 10 million monthly active users, while its sequel Overwatch 2 still lacks a release window, as does Diablo 4, another major upcoming Blizzard Entertainment title.

Looking ahead, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the next entry in the long-running franchise and is set to release on November 13 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to release on November 23 and has stronger pre-sales than any prior World of Warcraft expansion.

