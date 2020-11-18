It seems everyone wants in on true wireless earbuds these days, and while Huawei has had its fair share of dramas with its handsets, the same can't be said of the FreeBuds Pro. This set of wireless AirPods alternatives for Android users is surprisingly good, and in this early Black Friday deal at Amazon UK you can snag them for the best price yet.

Packing great sound, superb battery life and active noise cancellation, this deal is the perfect time to grab the FreeBuds Pro at their best price yet.

With up to 30 hours of battery life from a single charge of the case, active noise cancellation, multiple device support and a striking design with a comfortable fit, there truly is a lot to love about the FreeBuds Pro.

In our review we said:

"These are great all-round wireless earbuds, justifying their somewhat higher price tag with intuitive gesture controls, great sound quality and noise-cancelation, plus a comfortable in-ear fit. You won't often be reaching for a charging cable, even if you wear the FreeBuds Pro for hours at a time. But even when you do need to charge, the addition of a Qi wireless top-up option is appreciated."

High praise indeed, and this deal will only be around until the end of the day, so don't miss out!