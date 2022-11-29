Security researcher says Eufy has a big security problem

What you need to know

Security researcher Paul Moore has discovered several security flaws in Eufy's cameras.

User images and facial recognition data are being sent to the cloud without user consent, and live camera feeds can purportedly be accessed without any authentication.

Eufy support has confirmed some of the issues and Moore has taken legal action against Eufy because of a likely breach of GDPR.

Android Central was unable to replicate the issue and has reached out to both parties for more information.

For years, Eufy Security has prided itself on its mantra of protecting user privacy, primarily by only storing videos and other relevant data locally. But a security researcher is calling this into question, citing evidence that shows some Eufy cameras are uploading photos, facial recognition imagery, and other private data to its cloud servers without user consent.

A series of Tweets (opens in new tab) from information security consultant Paul Moore seems to show a Eufy Doorbell Dual camera uploading facial recognition data to Eufy's AWS cloud without encryption. Moore shows that this data is being stored alongside a specific username and other identifiable information. Adding to that, Moore says that this data is kept on Eufy's Amazon-based servers even when the footage has been "deleted" from the Eufy app.

Furthermore, Moore alleges that videos from cameras can be streamed via a web browser by inputting the right URL and that no authentication information needs to be present to view said videos. Moore shows evidence that videos from Eufy cameras that are encrypted with AES 128 encryption are only done so with a simple key rather than a proper random string. In the example, Moore's videos were stored with "ZXSecurity17Cam@" as the encryption key, something that would be easily cracked by anyone really wanting your footage.

Moore has been in contact with Eufy support and they corroborate the evidence, citing that these uploads occur to help with notifications and other data. Support doesn't seem to have provided a valid reason why identifiable user data is also attached to the thumbnails, which open up a huge security hole for others to find your data with the right tools.

Android Central has reached out to both Eufy and Paul Moore to acquire statements and additional information related to the matter. Read on if you want to learn more about what Moore did in his research on Eufy's potential security issues.

Personally, I have several Eufy cameras at my house and have reviewed several for Android Central in the past. At the moment, it's not clear which cameras this security issue could impact.

Following Moore's steps below, I was unable to replicate the issue with my eufyCam 3 cameras running off the Eufy HomeBase 3. These cameras connect directly to the HomeBase instead of via Wi-Fi. Eufy sells other cameras like the eufyCam Solo line and Eufy doorbells that do connect directly to the Internet instead of a HomeBase hub. It's more likely that these products could be affected.

How it works

Eufy sells two main types of cameras: cameras that connect directly to your home's Wi-Fi network, and cameras that only connect to a Eufy HomeBase via a local wireless connection.

Eufy HomeBase's are designed to store Eufy camera footage locally via a hard drive inside the unit. But, even if you have a HomeBase in your home, purchasing a SoloCam or Doorbell that connects directly to Wi-Fi will store your video data on the Eufy camera itself instead of the HomeBase.

In Paul Moore's case, he was using a Eufy Doorbell Dual which connects directly to Wi-Fi and bypasses a HomeBase. Here's his first video on the issue, published on November 23, 2022.

In the video, Moore shows how Eufy is uploading both the image captured from the camera and the facial recognition image. Further, he shows that the facial recognition image is stored alongside several bits of metadata, two of which include his username (owner_ID), another user ID, and the saved and stored ID for his face (AI_Face_ID).

What makes matters worse is that Moore uses another camera to trigger a motion event, then examines the data transferred to Eufy's servers in the AWS cloud. Moore says that he used a different camera, different username, and even a different HomeBase to "store" the footage locally, yet Eufy was able to tag and link the facial ID to his picture.

That proves that Eufy is storing this facial recognition data in its cloud and, on top of that, is allowing cameras to readily identify stored faces even though they aren't owned by the people in those images. To back that claim up, Moore recorded another video of him deleting the clips and proving that the images are still located on Eufy's AWS servers.

Additionally, Moore says that he was able to stream live footage from his doorbell camera without any authentication but did not provide public proof of concept due to the possible misuse of the tactic if it were to be made public. He has notified Eufy directly and has since taken legal measures to ensure Eufy complies.

At the moment, this looks very bad for Eufy. The company has, for years, stood behind only keeping user data local and never uploading to the cloud. While Eufy also has cloud services, no data should be uploaded to the cloud unless a user specifically allows such a practice.

Furthermore, storing user IDs and other personally identifiable data alongside a picture of a person's face is a massive security violation, indeed.