Ring's new video doorbell triples battery life, brings higher-resolution head-to-toe video

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus debuts on April 5, 2023 for $179.99.

The battery is rated to last three times longer than the original Ring Video Doorbell and is easily removable and replaceable.

Ring upgraded the video resolution to 1536p and widened the field of view to 150 by 150 degrees.

A battery-powered video doorbell is great until you go on vacation and forgot to charge the battery. While most video doorbells last months on a single charge, Ring doesn't think that's good enough anymore as it's debuting the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with battery life that's three times the length of the original Ring Video Doorbell.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is available on April 5, 2023 and can be preordered now for $179.99. For that price, you'll be getting a video doorbell that's more expensive than our favorite Ring doorbell (opens in new tab) but offers quite a bit in return.

Aside from that longer-rated battery life, the battery itself is easily removable and replaceable so you can avoid ever running into a situation where you're stuck without a working video doorbell. If that's not good enough, the best Ring accessories (opens in new tab) include things like a solar panel that will keep the doorbell charged forever.

The announcement comes on the heels of one of the biggest, most controversial changes (opens in new tab) Ring has made to its app and subscription plans. Those changes mean that customers will more or less need to subscribe to a Ring Protection Plan (opens in new tab) if they want to use most of the basic features of their video doorbells and cameras.

To make the doorbell more appealing, Ring is also updating its video quality on Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, which includes higher resolution 1536p video and a much larger field of view. Instead of the squat, wide 16:9 video that's not great for a front porch, the new 1:1 aspect ratio can see 150 degrees in all directions, matching Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (opens in new tab).

That head-to-toe video, as Ring calls it, is so much better for video doorbells because you can see, as you guessed it, the entirety of the person at your door, including packages on the ground.