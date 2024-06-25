ASUSTOR AS3302T v2 review: A good 2-bay starter NAS with 2.5GbE connectivity

The AS3302T v2 has powerful hardware combined with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, giving it a distinct advantage over most NAS servers in this category. ASUSTOR is doing a lot of the right things on the software side as well, and you get a good selection of features that lets you back up data and set up a local streaming platform.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

I usually recommend budget home NAS servers if you're just getting started with the category; they give you a great overview of what's available with storage servers, and the affordability means you don't have to invest too much cash to get started. There's no shortage of choice in this regard, and in recent years, ASUSTOR has delivered a lot of good options in the entry-level and budget categories.

The AS3302T v2 is its latest showing, and it ticks a lot of the right boxes. It is powered by Realtek's RTD1619B platform and is noticeably faster than its predecessor, and you get 2GB of RAM, 8GB embedded flash storage, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The key talking point is the connectivity; the AS3302T v2 has a single 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port at the back, and that gives it a distinct advantage over just about any other NAS in this segment. ASUSTOR routinely offers multi-Gigabit connectivity on its mid-range servers like the AS5402T, but to see a 2.5GbE port in this segment is a welcome move. The AS3302T v2 retails for $269 on Amazon, so it goes up against the likes of the DiskStation DS224+.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You don't usually see any major design changes with NAS servers, and ASUSTOR didn't change the overall aesthetic to any noticeable degree with the AS3302T v2. The NAS has the same design as most of the brand's 2-bay servers, with a magnetic panel covering the drive bays.

The panel has a geometric pattern and the ASUSTOR logo, and it attaches securely to the NAS. The dual drive bays have a tool-less installation — which hasn't always been the case with ASUSTOR — and they slot in standard 3.5-inch drives or 2.5-inch drives.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's the usual array of status indicators located below the power button to the left, and on the whole, the AS3302T v2 has a familiar design. The build quality is good, and the fan at the back ensures the drives don't overheat under heavy loads. What's good to see is that ASUSTOR offers the same three-year warranty as its mid-range servers.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

ASUSTOR is usually generous with port selection, but the AS3302T v2 doesn't have an HDMI port or dual Ethernet connectivity. That's not a huge omission given that you get a 2.5GbE port at the back, and other than that, there are two USB ports along with a USB-A connector at the front.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

ASUSTOR is still using a Realtek platform with the AS3302T v2, but the RTD1619B goes up to 1.7GHz, and is a good choice. It isn't quite as powerful as the Intel Celeron-backed products in this category, but as a daily workhorse, I didn't see any issues. You get a native Plex utility, and again, it is good enough to stream content to connected devices on your home network.

The AS3302T v2 has 2GB of soldered memory, and there isn't a slot to add more down the line should you need it. Similarly, you don't get M.2 slots, so if you want to use SSD storage, you'll need to get 2.5-inch drives instead. While 2GB of RAM is adequate in daily use, I would have liked the ability to extend the memory, but the bigger omission is NVMe storage.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

That said, the AS3302T v2 has plenty to offer in its own right, and ASUSTOR's software comes with a ton of useful features. You get container management, video and audio utilities designed to make it easy to access your media collection from anywhere, and back up vital data with ease.

I slotted in two 6TB IronWolf drives into the AS3302T v2, and the 2.5GbE connection is able to maximize the bandwidth of the drives — I routinely saw transfers averaging 214MB/s. Link Aggregation would have achieved similar results, but I like that there's multi-Gigabit connectivity as standard.

I'd still prefer the DiskStation DS224+ in this category as it has better software and standout mobile clients — it continues to be the best home NAS server around. Having said that, the AS3302T v2 is a good alternative if you want to maximize value.