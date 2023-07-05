Best Motorola Razr+ screen protectors 2023

Many Android phones can fold well, but not many are as good at flipping. Motorola owned that form factor years ago and it has made a fabulous comeback with the folding Razr series.

The Motorola Razr+ is easily the best flip phone that money can buy you right now. Such a spectacular and spunky little Android phone deserves to be taken care of, especially because it costs a fortune. Get one of the best Motorola Razr+ screen protectors to keep your Moto in tip-top shape.

Sturdy screen protectors for your Motorola Razr+

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Armorsuit MilitaryShield HD Clear Film for Motorola Razr Plus View at Amazon Staff Pick Armorsuit is an all-American brand that makes high-grade screen protectors. The MilitaryShield HD Clear Film for the Motorola Razr Plus is crystal clear, super responsive, scratch-proof, anti-yellowing, and repels smudges. You get for screen guards in total, two for the folding screen and two for the cover display. IQShield Matte Screen Protector for Motorola Razr+ View at Amazon Matte finish The IQShield Matte Screen Protector for the Motorola Razr+ has an anti-glare finish that's easy on your eyes. This set includes two matte TPU films, one for the internal folding screen of the Razr Plus and another for the tiny outer display. The IQShield Matte Screen Protector is scratch-resistant and bubble-free. Skinomi Motorola Razr+ TechSkin TPU Film View at Amazon Protect your eyes Skinomi's TechSkin TPU Film for the Motorola Razr+ includes two clear films for both the folding phone's displays. This military-grade plastic film that's flexible, self-healing, and installs wet, which prevents bubbles and dirt from being trapped underneath. Supershieldz Motorola Razr+ Screen Protector View at Amazon Known and reliable maker Supershieldz is a very trustworthy name when it comes to screen protectors. The Supershieldz Motorola Razr+ Screen Protector is thin so you get high responsiveness. This PET screen guard heals from minor scratches and repels dirt. For less than $10 you get two protective films, giving you great value. DeltaShield Screen Protector for Motorola Razr+ View at Amazon Repels dirt and smudges DeltaShield's offering is yet another military-grade plastic film. The DeltaShield Screen Protector for Motorola Razr+ gives you high clarity and it has a fingerprint-repelling oleophobic coating on top. Both pieces cover the screens of the Razr+ from edge to edge for maximum protection. Miimall Motorola Razr+ Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon Protect your privacy The Miimall Motorola Razr+ Privacy Screen Protector is one of the few such screen guards available for Motorola's foldable. Miimall throws in four pieces of its darkened TPU films, two for the outer screen and two for the inner display. It keeps your display free from scratches and also averts the gaze of prying eyes.

Reliable screen guards for your Motorola Razr+

We're all head-over-heels in love with the stunning Motorola Razr+. If you're one of the lucky ones who possess this amazing piece of tech, you better take care of it. The first order of business is definitely getting a protective screen guard for your expensive flip phone. Make wise decisions and follow that by grabbing a robust Motorola Razr+ case to further fortify it.

The best Motorola Razr Plus screen protectors are all made of TPU plastic. The Armorsuit MilitaryShield HD Clear Film for the Motorola Razr Plus will never let you down. You get two clear plastic screen protectors for your Motorola phone's primary display as well as two more scratch-proof films for the amicable cover screen. Since these TPU films are oleophobic, they repel dust and fingerprints. This four-pack is a seriously good deal that gives you high-grade screen protection.

Alternatively, the IQShield Matte Screen Protector for Motorola Razr+ is also a fantastic choice. This option isn't glossy like the all-American Armorsuit screen protectors. IQShield's Razr+ screen guards have a soft matte finish that eliminated glare. It feels great to see and repels fingerprints, dirt particles, and smudges. You get one self-healing film for the outer display and another one for the internal screen.