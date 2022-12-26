Here's why Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 are my favorite wireless earbuds

The wireless audio category has matured over the last three years, and you'll now find reliable choices at just $50 that offer good audio and a slew of extras. That makes it harder for high-end products like the Momentum True Wireless 3 stand out, but true to its form, Sennheiser has managed to deliver wireless earbuds that tower over the rest of the field.

I used over a dozen wireless earbuds this year and just as many wired IEMs, starting out with the $50 Nord Buds and going all the way to the $1,300 Audeze Euclid. Of all the wireless earbuds I used this year, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are my favorite for the sound quality and comfort — Sennheiser outdid itself this time around.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Momentum True Wireless 3 debuted in May for $249 and are currently retailing for $195 on Amazon (opens in new tab), going up against the likes of the Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. I already talked about what makes the Buds 2 Pro so great, but after using the Momentum True Wireless 3 alongside Samsung's offering, it's clear that Sennheiser has delivered a better balance when it comes to sound.

Of course, the Momentum True Wireless 3 aren't the lightest wireless earbuds around, but they're lighter and smaller than their predecessor, and that is immediately noticeable. They fit better in my ears, and don't cause any fatigue even after several hours of use. That's down largely to the new design that sees the nozzle angled downward where it nuzzles into your ear canal, and it allows for a snug fit that doesn't exert any pressure on the outer ear.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The snug fit comes in handy for passive noise isolation, and these earbuds also offer active noise cancellation that's among the best of any wireless earbuds I've used this year. The earbuds do a fantastic job cutting out wind and other environmental noises, and they were very effective at tuning out the hum of the air conditioner. They're equally great in noisy environments like a cafe, and like other high-end wireless earbuds, you get a good transparency mode here. These earbuds are fantastic for audio calls as well.

Sennheiser also did a great job with the controls, and you can easily configure the controls on each earbud via Sennheiser's Smart Control utility. You get a decent amount of customizability as well when it comes to noise isolation, and there's even a three-band EQ on offer if you're looking to tweak the sound balance.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Then there's the sound quality itself. The Momentum True Wireless 3 use Sennheiser's custom 7mm dynamic drivers, and they're phenomenal. The same driver is used in Sennheiser's $700 IE600, and having used those IEMs for nearly six months, I knew the True Wireless 3 would excel in this area. And they do just that, delivering an exquisite sound signature with a powerful bass, crystal-clear mids, and refined highs. The wide soundstage is engrossing, and you get resolution and clarity here that's better than just about any other wireless earbuds.

You get a detailed bass with a great rumble, but it is tightly controlled and doesn't become overbearing. The True Wireless 3 are much more accurate in this regard, and that's again down to the driver and tuning on offer. Similarly, mids are clear with immersive vocals, and there's no harshness to the treble at all. Sennheiser nailed the balance here, and the Momentum True Wireless 3 are the best-sounding wireless earbuds I've used so far.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As for connectivity, you get the standard SBC and AAC codecs, and you'll also find AptX Adaptive, making the earbuds a good choice when playing via Tidal or Qobuz.

Each earbud houses a 77mAh battery, and I got over six hours of battery life between charges. The case has a 950mAh battery and is good for another 24 hours, so you'll only need to charge the case once a week on average. Battery life hasn't been an issue at all with the Momentum True Wireless 3, and a full charge takes just over an hour and a half.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

On that note, I like the design of the case and how pocketable it is, and while I don't use wireless earbuds while working out, the fact that you get IPX4 water resistance here is an added bonus.

Overall, Sennheiser did a magnificent job with the Momentum True Wireless 3. They're among the best wireless earbuds currently available, and the sound quality combined with the comfortable fit and great battery life make these a standout choice.