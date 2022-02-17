The Android Central Podcast has been named among Feedspot's "Best 15 Android Podcasts." Feedspot says it ranks podcasts by "traffic, social media followers, domain authority, and freshness."
On the Android Central Podcast, we not only cover weekly news but also focus on new launches and share our opinions on what's happening in the world of technology. However, what sets the Android Central Podcast apart from other similar podcasts is that it's fun and geared towards everyone.
This past week, the AC Podcast was focused on Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company introduced its latest S series flagships and new Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. As you'd expect, the main focus was on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which, unlike last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra, is a Galaxy Note device in all but name.
You can listen to the AC Podcast every week on the best music streaming services — including Spotify. It is also available on Apple Podcasts, which is Apple's audio streaming service focused solely on podcasts.
If you are interested in gaming, you should give a listen to the Jiggle Physics podcast, where the Android Central gaming team talks about consoles, PC games, as well as the best Android games every week. Similar to the Android Central Podcast, each Jiggle Physics podcast is usually around 90 minutes in length.
