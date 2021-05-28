Acer Spin 713 ChromebookSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

The AC gang kick off the Holiday weekend in the United States with everything we know so far about Qualcomm's new Snapdragon processors and Arm v9 mobile architecture. They also talk about a revision to USB-C and Power Delivery that adds 240W charging.

Additionally, Fuchsia OS finally goes public, Amazon buys MGM for a whole lot of cookies, and introduces a new range of Chromebooks.

Links:

