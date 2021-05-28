The AC gang kick off the Holiday weekend in the United States with everything we know so far about Qualcomm's new Snapdragon processors and Arm v9 mobile architecture. They also talk about a revision to USB-C and Power Delivery that adds 240W charging.
Additionally, Fuchsia OS finally goes public, Amazon buys MGM for a whole lot of cookies, and introduces a new range of Chromebooks.
Links:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is here to make your Zoom calls more tolerable | Android Central
- Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 778G is a mid-range 'gaming' chip with truly global 5G | Android Central
- Arm announces the new v9 mobile architecture: Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 | Android Central
- USB-C and Power Delivery revisions add 240W Extended Power Range support | Android Central
- Google's mysterious Fuchsia OS is finally going public with a big Nest Hub update | Android Central
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 adds Thunderbolt 4 and Intel 11th Gen processors | Android Central
- Amazon acquires MGM Studios in $8.45 billion deal to boost Prime Video | Android Central
- Here's what Amazon could've bought for $8.5 billion instead of MGM | Android Central
