There's only a smattering of device news this week, but a whole lot to discuss regarding Google services and their strategies. Daniel, Ara, and Jerry also offer their take on Apple vs. Epic and what it could mean for other platforms.
Links:
- Google accidentally announces the Pixel Buds A-Series early | Android Central
- Samsung 'accidentally' confirms the mid-range Galaxy A82 5G is on its way | Android Central
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Lite leaks with new book cover case | Android Central
- Here's your 'first look' at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 | Android Central
- Google will allow some employees to permanently work from home | Android Central
- Google's new policy for Android app listings will give you more information about how your data is used | Android Central
- YouTube expands its TikTok rival Shorts to all creators in the U.S. | Android Central
- It will soon be easier for creators to keep YouTube Shorts from using their content | Android Central
- Ex-Google AI manager heads to Apple after Timnit Gebru controversy | Android Central
- Google has more Stadia woes as product head John Justice leaves | Android Central
- Apple vs Epic | iMore
- Epic CEO: Sony forces Epic to pay for Fortnite cross-play on PlayStation | Android Central
- Epic wanted to emulate Fortnite on Android to get around Google's 30% Play Store cut | Android Central
- Apple considered bringing iMessage to Android in 2013, but chose not to | Android Central
- Epic Games would have accepted special deal with Apple, says CEO | iMore
- Internal emails reveal Epic concerns ahead of 'Project Liberty' | iMore
- Email reveals Apple had given Hulu special access to App Store API | iMore
