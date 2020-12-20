Captain Daniel Bader is joined by Joe Maring, Ara Wagoner, and Hayato Huseman for our final episode of 2020. The crew talk about the partnership between Google and Qualcomm to offer four years of Android updates, wear OS and the Fitbit acquisition, and continued antitrust woes.
But the biggest topic this week is YOUR questions. So grab your favorite Holiday beverage and settle in for a toasty warm show!
Listen now
Links:
- Qualcomm and Google pledge to clean up the Android update situation with four years of updates | Android Central
- The EU has finally approved Google's Fitbit acquisition | Android Central
- Google's Legal Peril Grows in Face of Third Antitrust Suit - The New York Times
- Case against Google grows as company gets hit with third antitrust lawsuit | Android Central
- Google antitrust FAQ: What the U.S. government's lawsuit means for you | Android Central
