Captain Daniel Bader is joined by Joe Maring, Ara Wagoner, and Hayato Huseman for our final episode of 2020. The crew talk about the partnership between Google and Qualcomm to offer four years of Android updates, wear OS and the Fitbit acquisition, and continued antitrust woes.

But the biggest topic this week is YOUR questions. So grab your favorite Holiday beverage and settle in for a toasty warm show!

