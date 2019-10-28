While it's probably a bit far-fetched to think a groundhog might deliver more accurate weather predictions than modern technology, a UN summit in Egypt is now convening to determine the future spectrum usage of 5G technology worldwide. What's the deal? In a nutshell, meteorologists monitor water vapor molecules using the 23.8Ghz frequency, while 5G networks are slated to operate in and around that same 24GHz spectrum. You can see how a problem could quickly occur.

While this operational frequency was chosen just outside of the natural range that water vapor molecules are measured at, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warn that this close proximity could lead to significant errors in weather forecasting and data collection equipment. Meanwhile, many industry experts, including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, claim that possible interfering techniques like beamforming and millimeter-wave deployments are only isolated to dense areas (i.e. large cities), and won't be an issue for meteorological equipment.

5G mobile networks operate at several different spectrums above what traditional 4G networks do, owing to the fact that 4G spectrum covers much of the usable low end of the wireless spectrum. As is the case with any publicly usable spectrum, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the U.S. and other similar agencies worldwide auction off the use of spectrum to different entities, such as telecommunications companies.

The problem comes in the control part of the auction. As of the latest auctions, the FCC isn't requiring strict limits on spectrum leaking, owing to the fact that 5G technology needs this additional spectrum to operate as intended. We've covered this issue recently and went over whether or not 5G was a safe technology, and it's clear we weren't the only ones thinking about this potential issue.