What you need to know
- Sony has shared its Q3 2020 fiscal year financial results.
- Sony confirms that 4.5 million PS5 consoles have been sold so far and the company is working to meet demand.
- PlayStation Plus now has 47.4 million subcribers.
Sony shared its Q3 2020 fiscal year financial results, with a massive quarter for the PlayStation brand in its Game & Network Services segment. We've known for a while that the PS5 was selling well, with Sony previously confirming that the PS5 launch was Sony's biggest console launch ever. Now, Sony has confirmed that 4.5 million PS5 consoles were sold through December 31, 2020.
Overall sales during the quarter increased 40% year-over-year to 883.2 billion yen, or about $8.4 billion. With the challenges of meeting consumer demand, Sony noted that "We continue to do everything in our power to ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5." Restocks of the PS5 at various retailers remain sporadic for now.
Sony's subscription services and digital revenue remain strong, with 87% of PS5 owners subscribed to PlayStation Plus. We've also got sales figures for one particular PS5 game, as Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 4.1 million copies.
There's a large lineup of exclusive software slated to arrive for the PS5 later in 2021, including Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West and a new God of War.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
