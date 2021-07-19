I've been testing robot vacuums for a few years now, and I can honestly say that I never want to be without a reliable robot cleaner ever again. Some cleaning units really aren't worth your time, while others are the very best robot vacuums that will make your life easier. The 360 S10 is one such praiseworthy robot vacuum as it offers far more conveniences than many others out there and truly works hard to keep your home clean. I've been able to test it for a couple of weeks, and I have been impressed with its suction power, large dustbin, and incredible app that is just as useful as it is intuitive.

360 S10 Robot Vacuum Bottom line: This is an amazing vacuum for any home. It moves in orderly rows, offers scheduled cleanings through the app, comes with optional mopping attachments, and features a slew of conveniences in the helpful app. The Good Powerful suction

Big dustbin

Intuitive app

Mapping & scheduling

Vacuums & mops The Bad Expensive

US release delayed due to pandemic See at 360 Botlab

360 S10 Robot Vacuum: Price and availability

At the time of writing this, the 360 S10 has not yet been released in North American markets. However, we do know it will sell for $799. The S10 should be making its way to Amazon and other big US retailers in the coming months, but no official date has been given yet. We'll update you when we learn more. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more 360 S10 Robot Vacuum: What's good

Category Spec Cleaning pattern Neat rows Suction 3300Pa Battery life Up to 3 hours Dustbin size 0.5 L Watertank size 0.52 L App Yes Mapping Yes Multi-floor map Yes Virtual walls/No-go zones/No-mop zones Yes Scheduling Yes Mopping Yes Voice Control Alexa, Google Assistant, Clova

I've been thrilled with the 360 S10 during the two weeks I've been testing it. It was incredibly easy to get the physical unit and the app set up after opening the box. I noticed that the power cable comes with universal adapters, making it a great unit to use with any outlet in the US or overseas. The suction is truly amazing. Each day it runs, it picks up so much cat and dog fur that I've been absolutely shocked. I had no idea that much fluff was on my carpets, and this is coming from a home where I'm constantly testing multiple vacuums each day. It has also been strong enough to help clean up litter from around my cat box, as well as kibble that my dog has spilled on the floor. It detects carpets and boosts its suction power when it goes over them. Plus, I can adjust the suction level at any time using the app. So I really can trust that my rooms will feel clean and tidy after it has run.

The built-in LiDAR makes it pretty good at detecting obstacles and moving around them. However, you will want to clean up small items and cords that you don't want tripping the unit up. For instance, every morning before the unit starts, I go around picking up dog toys (and the little bits that have torn off), window blind cords, and anything else I think might pose a problem. Since the dustbin is on the larger side, it can hold more debris than many other units I've tested. And it is designed with a large opening that makes it very easy to dump junk out, unlike others that require you to fish a finger into the refuse to dislodge everything. I can send the S10 to a specific room for focused cleanup and set up no-go zones. I've also been very impressed by the 360 app as it gives me far more features than I'm used to seeing, along with the options I would expect to find. For example, you can have it sweep through each room or tell it to clean each room twice, once one way and then the other way for thorough crisscross cleaning. This does make it so the unit runs out of battery before reaching the rest of my home, but it picks up more that way, which is ideal for a pet home. Besides, when the battery gets low, it returns to the dock, charges up, and continues cleaning where it left off. After running the unit for the first time to map my house, I was surprised to find the app let me view both 2D and 3D maps of my home. I don't fully get why a 3D map is necessary, but it was still fun to interact with. The vacuum and app identified the separate rooms in my home and labeled them as such. I was also able to edit rooms and make changes to the layout as necessary. This makes it possible for me to quickly send the vacuum to a specific room for a focused vacuum or mopping cleanup and also lets me tell it not to enter a specific area of my house during a session. I also set up permanent no-go zones for my husband's office since he has things all over his floor that we don't want getting damaged. It also does mop and has a mop pad that easily attaches and detaches whenever you want to use it. The water tank is also a decent size so that it won't run out of water as quickly as other units. It can't handle intense messes, but this mopping feature is good for Swiffer-like cleaning. I've scheduled it to clean every weekday morning at 9 AM when everyone is out of the house for my own convenience. I tell you, walking into my living room after a long day and seeing perfect vacuum lines brings a special kind of happiness.

This unit also has the ability to store several maps, making it perfect for multi-story homes. Just let it map each floor and then save the various maps to the app, and it will identify where it is based on that information. Keep in mind that it won't be so efficient the first time it runs on any floor. But once it has the layout down, it will always clean by first outlining a room and then going back and forth in neat rows until the entire floor has been covered. 360 S10 Robot Vacuum: What's not good

The first thing I should mention is that the S10's release in the US has been delayed due to the pandemic. So it's currently unknown when it will make its way to US markets, but it should hopefully be within the coming months. This is minor but worth mentioning. There is a bright blue light that spins on top of the unit. I found it painful to look at. The only other complaint I really have is that it does look like this will be a rather pricey unit. Granted, I really love this vacuum, and considering all that it does; this high price is pretty reasonable. However, for budget-conscious people, there are plenty of other options out there for less that will serve your purposes. 360 S10 Robot Vacuum: Competition

Here are some other robot vacuums similar to the 360 S10 that I also recommend. The Ecovac Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI is another premium vacuum that I absolutely love. It features a camera allowing it to detect objects in its path better and then avoid them. The app is straightforward, you can schedule cleanings, and it always cleans in neat rows for perfect vacuum lines. Plus, you can purchase the optional Auto-Empty Station, and then the vacuum will dump its own dustbin at the end of each cleaning. Another robot vacuum company I love is Roborock. Every single one of their devices maps your home and cleans in an orderly back and forth pattern. Perhaps the most similar unit to the 360 S10 is Roborock S7. The app is intuitive to use, the device offers powerful suction, and there are plenty of other wonderful features to make it worth your purchase. The last robot vacuum I'll recommend is for the more budget-conscious: The Yeedi K700. It costs less because it doesn't offer as many features as the others listed above, but it still vacuums and mops in perfect lines, has a respectable battery life and is controlled via remote rather than by an app. 360 S10 Robot Vacuum: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want one of the best vacuums on the market

You want something that cleans in orderly rows

You want a vacuum that offers more controlled cleaning options You shouldn't buy this if ... You're looking for a more budget option

You don't need the mopping feature

You want something currently available Yes, I highly recommend purchasing this premium robot vacuum when it becomes available. It effectively cleans your home and provides you with plenty of convenient features to make your life easier. It looks like it will be a bit pricey, but that's pretty normal for a unit with this many options. 4.5 out of 5 It did a surprisingly good job of cleaning up after my messy tabby and corgi. Plus, the app is so intuitive and helpful that I really was able to set up the cleaning settings and sessions for my specific home needs. This really is one of the best robot vacuums out there.