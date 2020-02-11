2K announced today in a press release that 2K Silicon Valley, a studio established in 2019 under Michael Condrey, is being rebranded as 31st Union. In addition to this name change, the studio will be expanding, with a second location coming in Spain.

"31st Union is off to an incredible start with a passionate and talented team, an intentioned culture that champions inclusivity and greater representation, and an ambitious and inspired new IP that we're extremely excited about," said Michael Condrey, President at 31st Union. "Our name and studio represent the spirit of California in its rich diversity of thought, art, music, innovation and cultural representation that have defined the current golden age of entertainment and technology here in Silicon Valley. In revealing our new identity and announcing the expansion of our operations, we're shifting into an exciting next phase of growth to include more voices and bring our vision to life around the globe."

With a second team in Spain, 31st Union will be the fourth 2K studio to have multiple studios in different locations around the world, joining the ranks of Cloud Chamber, Hangar 13 and Visual Concepts. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the studio now has over 50 developers and chose the name 31st Union to represent "the spirit of California." Tyler Michaud, head of strategy at 31st Union, revealed that the team is working on a "single new IP where passion is at the center of it all."

While it'll likely be a while before we learn what the studio is working on, there's certainly a lot of growth at the moment. For more information, anyone interested can follow the studio's new official Twitter account.