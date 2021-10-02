While it may have once again been postponed from its usual April slot, the delayed 2021 edition of the London Marathon should have a more familiar feel to proceedings this year - read on to find out how to watch this iconic race online, no matter where in the world you are.

This year's event welcomes back ametuar and fun runners after last year's race was limited to elite runners, while a limited number of spectators are set to be in attendance along the 26.2-mile route through the UK capital.

2020 winner Shura Kitata returns to defend his title despite a hamstring injury against a field that boasts seven sub-2:04 marathon runners including fellow Ethiopian stars Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew.

Kenyan superstar and Olympic silver medalist Brigid Kosge will also be hitting London's streets once more as she looks to replicate her incredible victory in the women's race last year against a strong field of runners that also includes Ethiopia's Roza Dereje, and Birhane Dibaba.

Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 London Marathon no matter where you are in the world.

2021 London Marathon - where and when

This year's London Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 3. The day's events begin with the 2.6-kilometer Mini London Marathon, which starts from at 8.30am BST, 3.30am ET, 6.30pm AEST . The elite wheelchair race then begins at 8.50am BST, 3.50am ET, 6.50pm AEST, followed by the elite women's London Marathon which starts at 9am BST, 4am ET, 7pm AEST, before the elite men's race starts at 9.30am BST, 4.30am ET, 8.30pm AEST - the same time as the mass start.

Watch the London Marathon 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic race further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2021 London Marathon, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.