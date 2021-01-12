Among the seemingly endless number of "truly wireless" earbuds available today, there's always another one to consider. In this case that would be 1More, the audio company that's known for making quite comfortable headphones and earbuds. Today, the company is announcing that it's received three CES Innovation Honoree Awards for some of its latest products, including the ColorBuds, ColorBuds Pro, and the ComfoBuds Pro. The company is also announcing its latest product to add to its lineup, the 1More ComfoBuds.

For the fourth year in a row, 1More has been awarded a total of 12 times, making them the most awarded headphone brand at CES. That's quite a feat considering how vast the market is, but based on our 1More ColorBuds review, the company definitely has a good thing going. Not surprisingly, the company's Stylish earbuds have even made our list of the best cheap true wireless earbuds, highlighting their superb audio quality.

Source: 1More

The company is also taking this time to announce the latest addition to its lineup, the 1More ComfoBuds. Similar to the Pro version, the new standard ComfoBuds offer 13.4 mm extra-large dynamic drivers, and ergonomic design with silicone ear tips, and an overall focus on comfort with a lightweight design, weighing in at just 3.8g. The earbuds feature 1More's Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, which utilizes four different mics to suppress the world around you.

Other features include Instant Pairing, IPX5 water and swear resistance, and auto-pause/resume when the earbuds are removed from or returned to your ears. On a single charge, the earbuds provide 4 hours of music playback, while the included charging case gives users a total of 18 hours. The buds come with Bluetooth 5 and support AAC/SBC audio formats.