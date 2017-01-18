Verizon is taking additional measures to retrieve the Note 7.
Earlier this month, Samsung announced that it recovered over 96% of Note 7 devices sold in the U.S. With the carriers issuing updates to effectively brick the phone, most customers that have bought the device have returned it to Samsung. However, Verizon has revealed to Fortune that "thousands" of its customers are still using the device, posing a legitimate safety risk:
In spite of our best efforts, there are still customers using the recalled phones who have not returned or exchanged their Note 7 to the point of purchase. The recalled Note 7s pose a safety risk to our customers and those around them.
Verizon rolled out an update that prevents the Note 7 from charging on January 5, but it looks like a few users managed to avoid installing the update. The carrier is now undertaking additional measures to recover the device. Starting today, Verizon will redirect all calls — excluding those for 911 emergency services — placed from the Note 7 to its customer service department.
Verizon may also charge Note 7 holdouts for the full retail price of the phone, even if they were reimbursed previously. With the Note 7 costing upwards of $850 at launch, Verizon is hoping that the financial penalty will convince the remaining Note 7 customers to turn in their devices.
Reader comments
Verizon starts redirecting outgoing calls for Note 7 holdouts
Wow
Long live Note 7!
You know, maybe it's not such a good idea to try to circumvent these measures after all
The article says that thousands of Verizon N7 users are still using their phone, and that only "a few" have avoided the crippling update.
Does anyone check these articles?
Ive heard a rumor that google sabotaged Note 7 units, because note was doing so well Google been in fear that their upcoming pixel wont be as good as note 7,
-Removed-
This ranks up there with "the Earth is flat" and "the moon landings were faked" as one of the stupidest things I've ever heard.
No, really, note 7 used to be named "best android experience ever" , notes 7 used to sell alot more than everything, until event okay. Then pixel appeared two weeks after note first explosion, with same pricing, same specs and overall same.? Coincidence? Maybe. Note 7 basicly took biggest slice of premiun big phones and there was no place for pixel
If you waste some of ur time and do research urself you'd see some weird coincidences 😁 lol
Keep dreaming
If you had the slightest bit of common sense you'd realise that even if it were possible to sabotage a phones battery via software, Samsung would find out during their investigations. A scandal like that would end google overnight. Do you think they would take that risk?
What's more likely is that they rushed production of the note 7 to try to poach apple fans who were unhappy with the iPhone 7.
But please, continue thinking that the moon landings were faked and 9/11 was an inside job.
Correlation does not equal causation.
Knowing the carrier side of the business I predicted this. Was just a matter of time before they all do it and put that soc code in at the switch offices.
Thing I like about this: we are seeing how much we do NOT actually control our phone.
With every new measure I am pretty surprised at what they can actually do.