Android 7.0 Nougat is hitting unlocked units of the Moto Z Play.

The Nougat update started hitting the Verizon edition of the Moto Z Play earlier this week, and now the unlocked models are also receiving the update. The update switches the firmware version to NPN25.137-24-1, which is similar to that of Verizon's NPN25.137-24-1-2.

Android 7.0 Nougat introduces a slew of new features, including multi-window multitasking, direct replies in the notification shade, a new Data Saver utility, customizable quick settings, and an improved Doze battery saver mode. If you're using an unlocked Moto Z Play, head into your phone's settings to see if an update is waiting for your phone.

Thanks Colby Birrell!