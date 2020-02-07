Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has beaten Samsung and other Android OEMs to the punch by announcing the first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone. The company's latest flagship device, the Axon 10s Pro also happens to be the first to use LPDDR5 RAM.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro features a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset under its hood has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. As you would expect from a phone featuring the Snapdragon 865, the Axon 10s Pro comes with 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6 support.

At the back of the phone is a triple-lens camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 20MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it sports a 20MP camera within the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ standard. The flagship phone comes with stereo speakers as well, although a headphone jack is missing.

ZTE's new flagship will ship with Android 10 out of the box, featuring the MiFavor 10 skin on top. However, the company is yet to reveal precisely when the Axon 10s Pro will go on sale or how much it will cost.