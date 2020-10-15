What you need to know
- Zoom will enable end-to-end encryption for both paid and free users next week as a technical preview.
- You will be able to host up to 200 participants in an end-to-end encrypted meeting on Zoom.
- Zoom had announced plans of adding end-to-end encryption to its platform in May.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt daily life across the globe, video conferencing has become an integral part of our professional lives. People are also using videoconferencing calls to connect with friends and family more than ever.
Despite all the backlash from security experts, Zoom continues to be among the most popular videoconferencing apps. Nearly five months after its acquisition of encryption startup Keybase, Zoom has now announced that it will begin rolling out to end-to-end encryption to all users as part of a technical preview next week.
When you join an encrypted Zoom meeting, you will see a green shield logo in the upper left corner of the screen, with a padlock in the middle. You will also be able to view the host's security code, which you can use to verify if the meeting is indeed end-to-end encrypted.
Users will be able to enable end-to-end encryption in calls at the account, group, and user level. All participants will be required to enable the setting before they can join an encrypted meeting. It is also worth noting that you won't be able to access all the features that are available on a regular Zoom meeting. Features such as join before host, cloud recording, live transcription, Breakout Rooms, reactions, 1:1 private chat, and polling will not be available on encrypted meetings.
