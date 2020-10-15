As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt daily life across the globe, video conferencing has become an integral part of our professional lives. People are also using videoconferencing calls to connect with friends and family more than ever.

Despite all the backlash from security experts, Zoom continues to be among the most popular videoconferencing apps. Nearly five months after its acquisition of encryption startup Keybase, Zoom has now announced that it will begin rolling out to end-to-end encryption to all users as part of a technical preview next week.

When you join an encrypted Zoom meeting, you will see a green shield logo in the upper left corner of the screen, with a padlock in the middle. You will also be able to view the host's security code, which you can use to verify if the meeting is indeed end-to-end encrypted.