What you need to know
- Google has started warning YouTube TV subscribers that its distribution deal for Disney's portfolio of channels will expire this Friday.
- Google and Disney are yet to reach an equitable agreement, which means there's a chance that YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to Disney-owned channels.
- YouTube TV wants Disney to offer it the same rates that services of a similar size pay.
YouTube TV subscribers may no longer be able to access Disney channels, ABC stations, the ESPN networks, and National Geographic channels after December 17.
In a service update posted on its website, YouTube TV says it is "working hard" to keep Disney content on its platform, but an equitable agreement hasn't been reached yet.
We welcome a renewed agreement provided we can reach equitable terms with Disney.
YouTube TV wants Disney to treat it "like any other TV provider" by offering it the same rates that other similar cord-cutting services pay.
If Google fails to reach a deal with Disney by Friday, Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV. Google will also lower its monthly price from $65 to $50 while Disney content remains off YouTube TV. To continue watching Disney channels, you'll have to sign up for Disney's own "The Disney Bundle," priced at $14 per month.
This isn't the first time this year YouTube has run into a dispute with a broadcaster. Back in September, NBCUniversal started warning YouTube TV subscribers that they could lose access to its channels after talks with Google stalled over pricing.
The two companies finally agreed to a short extension on October 2, making NBC-owned channels available to YouTube TV subscribers temporarily as negotiations continue.
Just last week, Google and Roku settled their dispute and signed a multi-year deal to keep YouTube and YouTube TV apps on the best Roku devices.
OPPO brings the monocle to the 21st century with new Air Glass aR wearable
OPPO launches Air Glass, a new Assisted Reality (aR) wearable device that displays text and information using a Micro LED display and various methods of control.
Google's big December update finally drops for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
With the latest Pixel Drop, your Pixel phone will get digital car key support, bass equalizer controls, new shortcuts for your Camera or Google Assistant, and more. Plus, the latest security update has arrived.
Apple's new Android app will keep you from being tracked by AirTags
Apple releases a new app designed to allow Android smartphones to scan for and locate AirTags and other devices on Apple's Find My network.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors for your phone
Your Google Pixel 6 Pro's curved screen makes finding a great screen protector more difficult, and the in-screen fingerprint threw another wrench in the works after the phone's launch. Here are the best screen protectors you can buy right now — and why all the tempered glass ones got pulled.