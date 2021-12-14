YouTube TV subscribers may no longer be able to access Disney channels, ABC stations, the ESPN networks, and National Geographic channels after December 17.

In a service update posted on its website, YouTube TV says it is "working hard" to keep Disney content on its platform, but an equitable agreement hasn't been reached yet.

We welcome a renewed agreement provided we can reach equitable terms with Disney.

YouTube TV wants Disney to treat it "like any other TV provider" by offering it the same rates that other similar cord-cutting services pay.

If Google fails to reach a deal with Disney by Friday, Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV. Google will also lower its monthly price from $65 to $50 while Disney content remains off YouTube TV. To continue watching Disney channels, you'll have to sign up for Disney's own "The Disney Bundle," priced at $14 per month.

This isn't the first time this year YouTube has run into a dispute with a broadcaster. Back in September, NBCUniversal started warning YouTube TV subscribers that they could lose access to its channels after talks with Google stalled over pricing.

The two companies finally agreed to a short extension on October 2, making NBC-owned channels available to YouTube TV subscribers temporarily as negotiations continue.

Just last week, Google and Roku settled their dispute and signed a multi-year deal to keep YouTube and YouTube TV apps on the best Roku devices.