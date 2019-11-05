If, like us, you turned on YouTube TV tonight to get ready for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid only to find that YouTube TV is missing your broadcast channels — and all kinds of other wonkiness, you're not alone.
There's definitely something broken with YouTube TV's live listings this evening. The errors are kind of a crapsshoot — some folks are able to fix things in a browser with a refresh. Others on various streaming platforms are seeing missing shows and missing channels, both on the default and custom views.
Reports are flying in to the officical Team YouTube support Twitter feed, with just the basic "Oh, crap" replies in return.
We've received similar reports from other users. We checked on your channel and it's back up now.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 6, 2019
We've emailed Google to find out what's up. Please stand by.
AT&T will pay $60 million after hiding data throttling
The FTC has settled its case with AT&T for $60 million. AT&T was accused of failing to inform customers of its data throttling practice while marketing plans as "unlimited."
This new Android Auto app fixes a problem Google created for newer phones
Android Auto for phone screens has finally been released for users who lost access to Android Auto after the Android 10 update.
The Nokia 6.2 arrives in the U.S. with Android One for $249
The Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras and stock Android is now available in the U.S. for $249.
Here are the best screen protectors for your Skagen Falster 2
Protecting your Skagen Falster 2 is mandatory to help it last as long as possible. The best way to do that is with a screen protector, of course.