If, like us, you turned on YouTube TV tonight to get ready for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid only to find that YouTube TV is missing your broadcast channels — and all kinds of other wonkiness, you're not alone.

There's definitely something broken with YouTube TV's live listings this evening. The errors are kind of a crapsshoot — some folks are able to fix things in a browser with a refresh. Others on various streaming platforms are seeing missing shows and missing channels, both on the default and custom views.

Reports are flying in to the officical Team YouTube support Twitter feed, with just the basic "Oh, crap" replies in return.