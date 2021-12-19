What you need to know
- YouTube TV has reached an agreement to bring Disney channels back to the streaming service.
- This comes after the companies failed to reach an agreement on an extension.
- YouTube TV's montly price was temporarily reduced, but has been reverted.
Over the past few months, we've YouTube and YouTube TV in some pretty ugly situations with the likes of Roku and now Disney. In the latest saga, YouTube TV and Disney failed to reach an agreement on an extension which would provide subscribers access to Disney's vast number of live TV channels. Thankfully, an agreement has been announced, providing YouTube TV subscribers access to the channels that were temporarily removed.
Following the expiration of the previous agreement, YouTube TV confirmed that subscribers would see a $15 per month discount for as long as Disney channels were not available. Now that Disney has joined the fray again, the monthly price for YouTube TV will go back up to $64.99 per month, not including any additional channel packages. However, YouTube TV also confirmed that "all impacted members" will receive a one-time $15 credit. In the event that you don't see the credit on your current bill, it will be available on the next bill.
The ongoing agreement struggles between YouTube TV and the likes of NBCUniversal and Disney has left current and potential subscribers a bit frustrated. With NBCUniversal, the two companies came down to the wire before a deal was made, but the same can't be said for Disney, as subscribers were left without channels for a couple of days. There's hope that these problems won't continue to be an issue in the future, but it's already forced some to start looking at the other options for streaming tv, such as Hulu + Live TV.
I finally got my family to try out phone grips, and you should too
Phone grips are an accessory that seems silly until you actually try one, and after years of trying and failing to get my family into the habit of using PopSockets, Style Rings, or literally any grip that could help them avoid joint pain or a dropped phone, I decided to throw a little Tupperware party with every phone grip I own. Here's what clicked, what popped, and what fell totally...
Last minute gift ideas for things kids really want
Even though many kids are going to find ways to have fun with any gift they get, what they really want is some tech. But what kind of gadgets are not only going make a child squeal with glee but also be safe? Well, we have a few ideas for you.
'The cloud' may be great but it's also horribly broken
There has to be a spot where maximum profits and good customer experience meet each other.
Stadia will now work on these Android TV devices
Google enables more Android TV hardware to stream video games from the cloud to your television through Stadia. Here is every Android TV device that will officially support it.