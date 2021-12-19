Over the past few months, we've YouTube and YouTube TV in some pretty ugly situations with the likes of Roku and now Disney. In the latest saga, YouTube TV and Disney failed to reach an agreement on an extension which would provide subscribers access to Disney's vast number of live TV channels. Thankfully, an agreement has been announced, providing YouTube TV subscribers access to the channels that were temporarily removed.

We're happy to announce that we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library. Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 19, 2021

Following the expiration of the previous agreement, YouTube TV confirmed that subscribers would see a $15 per month discount for as long as Disney channels were not available. Now that Disney has joined the fray again, the monthly price for YouTube TV will go back up to $64.99 per month, not including any additional channel packages. However, YouTube TV also confirmed that "all impacted members" will receive a one-time $15 credit. In the event that you don't see the credit on your current bill, it will be available on the next bill.

The ongoing agreement struggles between YouTube TV and the likes of NBCUniversal and Disney has left current and potential subscribers a bit frustrated. With NBCUniversal, the two companies came down to the wire before a deal was made, but the same can't be said for Disney, as subscribers were left without channels for a couple of days. There's hope that these problems won't continue to be an issue in the future, but it's already forced some to start looking at the other options for streaming tv, such as Hulu + Live TV.