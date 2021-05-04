What you need to know
- YouTube is automatically opting-in videos to be sampled for Shorts.
- Some see the move as problematic as there was no prior notice to creators about the option.
- Not all videos can opt-out of the Shorts permission, but it's not clear which.
Users are discovering that YouTube is automatically opting in their content without their consent to be used by others in YouTube Shorts, the platform that imitates TikTok. The permissions box found in a video edit screen reads that when checked, it "allows people to create Shorts using parts of this video." Users are finding that this box is automatically checked:
Users also find that the option is only available on each individual video; there's no channel-wide option to opt-out of being sampled for YouTube Shorts. That means creators that don't want their content to be used in Shorts have to go through each video to disable the setting. Additionally, not all videos are eligible to opt-out, although it's not exactly clear to creators what this means.
The main concern that many have is that it appears like YouTube is permitting users to take others' content to fuel its Shorts platform. However, litigation lawyer Ian Corzine notes in a YouTube video that the platform's terms already grant others the ability to use any content on the platform. Corzine told Android Central that it's good that YouTube is at least giving creators the option to control how their content is used and that the problem lies with YouTube's lack of notice as far as Shorts is concerned:
The one concern is the sneaky way they rolled it out. No express notice. A magical appearance of the Shorts permission box in our upload screens. Further, the policy is almost surplusage because the terms of service already allow other YouTube users to use other YouTube users' contact.
I think a lot of Creators just want you to be upfront with them. No doubt exists that it's YouTube's platform. Just be clear on the rules with creators that make a lot of money for YouTube.
If you select a video you've uploaded to YouTube, the setting can be found on the details page. Navigate to the bottom and select "show more," and the setting will be there under "Shorts permission."
The YouTube Shorts beta expanded to the U.S. in March as the platform's answer to compete with TikTok on the best Android phones. The service is still in beta, allowing users to create short video clips with music from the platform. It has also been testing a "create" button directly underneath select music videos, but the button doesn't appear to have rolled out in the U.S. just yet.
Let us know what you think of the move. Should YouTube be more upfront about its policy with certain features? Are you okay with YouTube allowing people to use others' content for Shorts to better compete with TikTok?
