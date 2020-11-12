YouTube Music has gained several new features over the last few months, which have made it a much better music service than it was a year earlier. Since Google has already started shutting down Play Music in some markets, it is now working on further improving YouTube Music by adding a few more new features.

Source: 9to5Google

Google will soon be adding Snapchat and Instagram story sharing options to the YouTube Music app on Android. As reported by 9to5Google, YouTube Music's share sheet now includes two new targets: "Instagram stories" and "Snapchat Stories."

The integration isn't live yet, so tapping on the new targets crashes the YouTube Music app. Similar to Spotify and Apple Music apps, the feature will make it possible for YouTube Music users to share a story with the song that they are listening to on Instagram and Snapchat.

As noted by the folks at 9to5Google, the upcoming feature will not just give users an option to share music on Snapchat and Instagram, but also provide another way to Google to promote YouTube Music. Once the integration goes live on the two platforms, those who view the story should be able to open YouTube Music on their device and start listening to the music that has been shared.

