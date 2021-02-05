We overhauled the original /Sports experience to make it a more immersive destination so fans can engage with the best sports content. It includes everything from clips and highlights from the top leagues in the world to exclusive live games to premium content from popular athletes and creators.

Super Bowl LV is just days away, and with online viewership rising in the U.S., Google has taken to revamping its sports experience on YouTube to give viewers a place to check out some highlights and trends from their favorite games. Now, when you visit YouTube.com/Sports , you'll be greeted with a new, personalized experience that can cater to your interests so that you don't miss a beat.

YouTube highlights the rise in viewership over the past year, which accounts for a 65% growth in sports videos viewed through TV screens alone. It was also noted that there was a 40% rise in sports-related videos being uploaded to the platform within the past year.

The change was also inspired by the fact that YouTube has been ranked #1 for sports-related content, prompting the platform to rethink how users can best take advantage of the available content. For instance, when you visit the new Sports section you'll be met with a large banner cycling through highlights from recent games. The platform will also show locally trending sports clips.

The new personalized experience includes leagues such as NFL, LaLiga, MLB, NBA, WWE, and more, and is available now online and on the mobile app by selecting "Explore" and "Sports." Google hopes to also bring the new YouTube experience to TV sets soon.

Google also wants to make sure you're prepared for the big day by highlighting Super Bowl-related commands available on Google Assistant. For instance, you can say things like "Hey Google, who's going to win the big game?" or "Hey Google, help me talk like a football fan," or just ask for some game-day facts. And if you're subscribed to CBS All Access, you can access the game straight from your Chromecast with Google TV, which is one of the best streaming devices to watch the game with.