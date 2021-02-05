What you need to know
- The sports section of YouTube has been revamped with a new, personalized browsing experience.
- The new page now includes highlights, locally trending videos, and exclusive live games.
- Google also highlights many of the ways you can prepare for the big game this Sunday using Google Assistant and Google TV.
Super Bowl LV is just days away, and with online viewership rising in the U.S., Google has taken to revamping its sports experience on YouTube to give viewers a place to check out some highlights and trends from their favorite games. Now, when you visit YouTube.com/Sports, you'll be greeted with a new, personalized experience that can cater to your interests so that you don't miss a beat.
We overhauled the original /Sports experience to make it a more immersive destination so fans can engage with the best sports content. It includes everything from clips and highlights from the top leagues in the world to exclusive live games to premium content from popular athletes and creators.
YouTube highlights the rise in viewership over the past year, which accounts for a 65% growth in sports videos viewed through TV screens alone. It was also noted that there was a 40% rise in sports-related videos being uploaded to the platform within the past year.
The change was also inspired by the fact that YouTube has been ranked #1 for sports-related content, prompting the platform to rethink how users can best take advantage of the available content. For instance, when you visit the new Sports section you'll be met with a large banner cycling through highlights from recent games. The platform will also show locally trending sports clips.
The new personalized experience includes leagues such as NFL, LaLiga, MLB, NBA, WWE, and more, and is available now online and on the mobile app by selecting "Explore" and "Sports." Google hopes to also bring the new YouTube experience to TV sets soon.
Google also wants to make sure you're prepared for the big day by highlighting Super Bowl-related commands available on Google Assistant. For instance, you can say things like "Hey Google, who's going to win the big game?" or "Hey Google, help me talk like a football fan," or just ask for some game-day facts. And if you're subscribed to CBS All Access, you can access the game straight from your Chromecast with Google TV, which is one of the best streaming devices to watch the game with.
Galaxy S21 Ultra owners — what screen resolution are you using?
With the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung finally lets you run a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution at the same time. But in real-world use, is this a setup that makes sense? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
Stadia isn't dead yet, but the writing could be on the wall
Google is putting Stadia in a very tough spot. Why should third-party developers continue to make games for the platform if not even Google wants to anymore?
This new antitrust bill could be the end of Big Tech mergers as we know it
The incoming chair of the Senate antitrust subcommittee is hitting the ground running. Her Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act should worry giant tech companies that are used to running amok.
Get more precise on your Android device with these styli
While you can easily use your fingers to navigate a tablet or smartphone, a stylus offers greater precision when doing things like jotting down notes or creating artwork.