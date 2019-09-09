On September 6, the official YouTube Twitter account tweeted out about a new prestigious award to honor channels that have surpassed the 100 million subscriber count. The Red Diamond Creator Award is named after one of the rarest colors of diamonds and is a handcrafted and polished single piece of red molten glass.

It also announced the first two channels to be honored with this award, T-Series and PewDiePie. T-Series, a music label out of India, and PewDiePie, a Swedish gaming YouTube personality, have been battling it out for the highest subscriber count recently.