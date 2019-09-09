What you need to know
- YouTube has created the Red Diamond Award to honor channels that surpass over 100 million subscribers.
- The award is named after one of rarest colors of diamonds.
- T-Series and PewDiePie are the only two YouTube channels that currently qualify for the award.
On September 6, the official YouTube Twitter account tweeted out about a new prestigious award to honor channels that have surpassed the 100 million subscriber count. The Red Diamond Creator Award is named after one of the rarest colors of diamonds and is a handcrafted and polished single piece of red molten glass.
It also announced the first two channels to be honored with this award, T-Series and PewDiePie. T-Series, a music label out of India, and PewDiePie, a Swedish gaming YouTube personality, have been battling it out for the highest subscriber count recently.
The 100M subscriber record has been surpassed, and that means we have the new creator award! Introducing: The Red Diamond Creator Award, named after one of the rarest colors of diamond. 💎❤️ @TSeries and @Pewdiepie, check the mail! 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZONYFEiVkk— YouTube (@YouTube) September 6, 2019
The feud has worked out in favor of both channels though, sending their subscriber counts skyrocketing and culminating in the creation of a new award for YouTube creators. YouTube began the YouTube Creator Rewards program as a way to show its appreciation to its top creators and give them recognition.
Previously, the highest honor a YouTube Creator could earn was the Custom Play Button by reaching 50 million subscribers, which T-Series and PewDiePie are both owners of as well.
Other physical awards include the Diamond Play Button awarded to channels with 10 million subscribers, the Gold Play Button for channels that surpass 1 million, and the Silver Play Button for channels that reach 100,000 subscribers.
