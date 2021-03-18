YouTube copyright claims can be downright annoying, especially after taking the time to upload a video, only for it to get taken down or blocked. It can be a nuisance for both the uploader and viewers who are met with a blank video. Some issues are fairly small and require a simple edit but won't become clear until after a video gets posted. YouTube recognizes that the process could be handled better, and so it's doing just that.

According to a new support page from Google, users uploading videos to YouTube will now be met with an additional step called Checks, which screens your video for any potential copyright issues that might come up. This gives users the ability to fix anything that might affect their videos' visibility, such as music selection. It can also help with ad suitability, which can be incredibly useful for users in YouTube's Partner Program, ensuring that their videos can be monetized immediately after being uploaded instead of waiting through a copyright claim after the fact.

The system is dependent on YouTube's copyright identification system, which automatically scans videos for violations. If problems arise, uploaders can dispute them and request a human review, allowing potential issues to be handled before a video is posted. It should also be noted that any viewer-reported violations may still affect videos after being posted.

The new Check page seems to have rolled out to users using the desktop version of YouTube Studio, so you can start uploading your monetized videos. The page doesn't seem to appear on the mobile version, so it's unclear if these same checks are happening when uploading from the best Android phones.