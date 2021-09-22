If you've ever wanted to live out your dreams of starring in Mystery Science Theater 3000 as one of the front-row commentators, a new Discord feature might be right up your alley. The ubiquitous chat app among gamers makes it easy to play games together, chat about life over text or video, and soon you'll even be able to watch YouTube videos together. There's a reason it's considered one of the best chat apps you can download.

According to The Verge, Discord is testing a new feature called Watch Together that lets friends do exactly that. In the UI, pictured below, a YouTube video is front and center to the action, flanked on the left by the playlist, and the right by a list of all your friends currently watching alongside you. The videos will play at the same time, so you won't have to worry about your friend seeing a major plot point before you do.