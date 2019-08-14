Recently, we shared our commitment to privacy to outline how our products work in your home. As part of that commitment, we explained that you will always see a clear visual indicator when your Nest cameras are on and sending video and audio to Nest.

So we're changing how the status lights function on Nest cameras, Dropcam, and Nest Hello. You will be able to dim the light on your camera, but it will always be on when the camera is on. We're doing this to make sure you, and those around your camera, are aware when the camera is on and recording.

Starting today, we're rolling out the following changes: - In Settings for all Nest cameras and Nest Hello, the ability to turn off the status light will be removed. Instead, you'll be able to dim the status light. When the camera is on, the status light will glow green. - For Dropcam, the setting to turn off the status light will be removed. When the camera is on, the status light will glow blue. - On Nest Cam, Dropcam, and Nest Hello, the status light will blink when the camera's live video is streamed from the Nest app. The setting to turn this off will be removed.

We're making these changes for greater transparency and privacy in your home.