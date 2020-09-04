Google Maps could soon get a dedicated layer for COVID-19 information. The new layer has been uncovered by app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong.

Google Maps is working on COVID-19 map



(idk if it’s new) pic.twitter.com/qqPUfmn5pN — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 4, 2020

As you can see in the screenshot above, the COVID-19 info layer will show users relevant information on places affected by the pandemic, including the number of new cases per 100,000 people from reliable data sources. At this point, however, it remains unclear if the new layer will be available only in select countries or around the globe.

It is worth noting that Google Maps already offers local information and updates on COVID-19 in some regions, with relevant links based on their map view. Google also lets users search for COVID-19 health facilities and get public transport alerts in some countries and regions.

The "COVID-19 Info" layer isn't accessible in the Maps app currently and there is no word on when it could be rolled out to users. However, seeing how the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on people across the world, it is possible that the new layer will be added sometime later this year.

