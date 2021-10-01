What you need to know
- Tesla owners can now access Android Auto through the web browser.
- The app, which makes the experience possible, is currently in beta.
- It is compatible with all Tesla cars that support Netflix/YouTube/Disney+.
Tesla owners can finally mirror apps from their Android phones to the center console on their vehicles, thanks to a new app called TeslAA. The app is priced at $6.5 and can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
Once you download and install the app on your phone, you'll have to connect the phone to your vehicle via Bluetooth. Next, connect the Tesla WiFi to your phone's hotspot and head over to androidwheels.com in the Tesla browser.
Although the implementation isn't perfect, it lets users easily mirror the best Android apps such as Google Maps on their Tesla's center display.
There are, however, a few bugs that you need to consider. These include the video becoming unresponsive after switching to reverse and Tesla disconnecting from the Wi-Fi hotspot when your phone loses signal for a long time.
The developer also warns that wireless charging when using Android Auto may lead to overheating. Until the issue is fixed, it is recommended that you use a wired charger when you're using Android Auto. It is also important to note that when you're using the TeslAA app, your car will use mobile data for things like downloading apps and checking for updates.
While the app works even with the best budget Android phones, underpowered devices won't be able to stream at 720p smoothly. Your overall experience will also depend on the performance of the Tesla browser.
Tesla had hinted at allowing app mirroring from Android phones and iPhones back in 2016, but the company hasn't provided any updates since then. Although it is certainly possible that the company might change its stance in the future, AAWireless' TeslAA appears to be the only easy solution to get Android Auto on a Tesla vehicle right now.
Samsung just fixed one of the worst things about One UI
Samsung has reportedly decided to remove ads from its pre-installed apps such as Samsung Pay, Weather, and Samsung Themes.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Since the EU is finally fixing USB-C, the rest of the world can relax
The EU wants to make USB-C charging cables a standard across all manufacturers and experts think that if this happens it will create a global market change.
These are the best USB-C cables you can find for Android Auto
Android Auto is an absolute necessity when you’re driving, regardless of whether you're headed out to the grocery store or for a long road trip. These cables will ensure that your phone stays protected, and charged, no matter what.