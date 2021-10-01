Although the implementation isn't perfect, it lets users easily mirror the best Android apps such as Google Maps on their Tesla's center display.

Once you download and install the app on your phone, you'll have to connect the phone to your vehicle via Bluetooth. Next, connect the Tesla WiFi to your phone's hotspot and head over to androidwheels.com in the Tesla browser.

Tesla owners can finally mirror apps from their Android phones to the center console on their vehicles, thanks to a new app called TeslAA . The app is priced at $6.5 and can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

There are, however, a few bugs that you need to consider. These include the video becoming unresponsive after switching to reverse and Tesla disconnecting from the Wi-Fi hotspot when your phone loses signal for a long time.

The developer also warns that wireless charging when using Android Auto may lead to overheating. Until the issue is fixed, it is recommended that you use a wired charger when you're using Android Auto. It is also important to note that when you're using the TeslAA app, your car will use mobile data for things like downloading apps and checking for updates.

While the app works even with the best budget Android phones, underpowered devices won't be able to stream at 720p smoothly. Your overall experience will also depend on the performance of the Tesla browser.

Tesla had hinted at allowing app mirroring from Android phones and iPhones back in 2016, but the company hasn't provided any updates since then. Although it is certainly possible that the company might change its stance in the future, AAWireless' TeslAA appears to be the only easy solution to get Android Auto on a Tesla vehicle right now.