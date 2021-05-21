One of the biggest themes of Google I/O 2021 surrounded keeping your accounts and information secure. There are coming to apps like Google Photos with its Locked Folders, along with a slew of new improvements to the built-in password manager on Chrome for Android. Now, Google is adding another way to keep your precious information protected, and it has everything to do with the My Activity landing page.

Google's My Activity page is essentially a hub where you can view all of the different information that Google has stored regarding your account. This includes Search results, Maps, YouTube, Shopping, and more. But until now, this information could have been accessed by anyone who's able to log into your account, or even if you left a browser window open on your computer.