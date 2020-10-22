What you need to know
- Immortals Fenyx Rising is an upcoming open world game from Ubisoft that combines parts of Assassin's Creed and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- Our previews show the game could be a real sleeper hit later this year, and shows a ton of promise.
- You can now demo Immortals Fenyx Rising on Stadia, Google's cloud-powered gaming platform, completely for free.
- No subscription is necessary, anyone can try out Ubisoft's upcoming creation for free, for the rest of the week.
Strange naming convention aside, Immortals Fenyx Rising may turn out to be one of 2020's surprise gaming hits, even with the busy holiday season ahead of us. Now, anyone can go and try out a small slice of Immortals Fenyx Rising themselves, with an exclusive demo through Google Stadia. Starting now, October 22, and ending October 29, 2020 at 9 am PT, anyone can sign up to play a free demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising, with no subscription needed.
Whatever your thoughts about Stadia (there are a lot), this is a great way to test the waters on this game before committing to a full purchase. Of course, Google also hopes this will convince you to subscribe to Stadia, as there is something a little magical about being able to play full console and PC-quality games on things that definitely shouldn't be able to play them.
If you're interested, just head to the Stadia website to try out the Immortals Fenyx Rising demo.
We recently interviewed the Associate Game Director for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and learned a lot about what inspired the game, what players can expect, and what the future holds for Immortals Fenyx Rising.
Gods & Monsters
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Save the Greek pantheon
Immortals Fenyx rising is shaping up to be quite the adventure set in the mythical land of the Golden Isle. When the titan Typhon escapes Tartarus and exacts revenge on the gods you wronged him, it's up to you to save the day. Explore seven distinct regions based on the gods and earn their blessings to vanquish your enemies.
