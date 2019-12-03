What you need to know
- Google is adding chat functionality to the Photos app.
- The feature requires both users to have a Google account.
- You can chat with one or multiple users.
As Google continues its uphill battle to create a viable — and successful — chat platform for Android, it's also experimenting with providing piecemeal chat functionality within its already successful apps. The Photos app now allows you to chat with your friends about the pictures you've sent them.
The change also simplifies sharing individual photos, which previously required you to create one-off albums for sharing, as Google's Jaanvi Shah explains. You now get a 'Send in Google Photos' option when you want to share your latest birthday bash pics. You can then select either a friend or a group of people to send the pictures to, which automatically creates — or adds the picture to — a chat between you and them.
You can seemingly also like photos within the chat or download them to your own Photos library to access later. The dedicated chat will likely also make it easier to keep track of which content you've shared with a particular person.
The new feature will roll out to Google Photos users on Android, iOS, and the web over the coming week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Two months of delayed security updates for the Pixel 4 — what gives?
Pixel phones are supposed to be the first to get software updates, but for two months in a row, the Pixel 4 has been hit with delayed security patches.
Google and Dominos delivered Pixels and pizzas on Cyber Monday
Pizza and Pixels is a winning combo if we've ever heard one, and for eight hours on Cyber Monday, it was. That's because Google and Dominos teamed up to deliver the new Pixel 4 smartphone along with a pizza to one lucky city for the day.
These are the best apps, games, and movies of 2019 according to Google Play
Google has revealed the best apps, games, movies, and books for 2019 with its annual Best of Play awards. Check the list to see if your favorites made it or what you need to check out before the end of the year.
Turn your Galaxy into a desktop with these DeX accessories
Samsung DeX can turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, and getting your DeX on does not have to cost hundreds of dollars! These accessories can help you get up and running without going over-budget.