Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series to hit stores in India next month

It will apparently be the 'smoothest' smartphone Redmi has made.
Muhammad Jarir Kanji

Redmi Note 9 ProSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

  • Xiaomi today confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 Series will be launching in India next month.
  • The company will likely launch a Pro model alongside the regular Redmi Note 10.
  • Xiaomi also shared that the Redmi Note series has sold 200M+ units globally.

The Redmi Note series has been a massive success for Xiaomi in markets like India and China, and the budget series just hit 200 million sales globally. That's a 2x increase compared to just 15 months ago, when Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note series had sold 100 million units.

It's no wonder, then, that the company is on a blitz marketing campaign for the next phone in the Redmi Note lineup. In a series of tweets describing the phone as the 'smoothest Redmi smartphone yet,' Xiaomi India's Manu Kumar Jain finally confirmed earlier today that the Note 10 series will be launching in the country next month.

Not much else is known about the phone at this point, but the Pro variant is rumored to sport the Snapdragon 732G and a 120Hz IPS LCD display. It will reportedly also feature a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor and a 5,050mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10 series' starting price is expected to be under INR 20,000, which would definitely make both the regular Note 10 and its Pro variant among the best cheap Android phones out there.

