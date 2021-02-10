Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series to hit stores in India next month

The Redmi Note series has been a massive success for Xiaomi in markets like India and China, and the budget series just hit 200 million sales globally. That's a 2x increase compared to just 15 months ago, when Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note series had sold 100 million units.

It's no wonder, then, that the company is on a blitz marketing campaign for the next phone in the Redmi Note lineup. In a series of tweets describing the phone as the 'smoothest Redmi smartphone yet,' Xiaomi India's Manu Kumar Jain finally confirmed earlier today that the Note 10 series will be launching in the country next month.

A new decade, a new quantum jump in innovation! Redmi Note 10 series is arriving early March this year!



Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more. 🔁



— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 10, 2021

Not much else is known about the phone at this point, but the Pro variant is rumored to sport the Snapdragon 732G and a 120Hz IPS LCD display. It will reportedly also feature a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor and a 5,050mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10 series' starting price is expected to be under INR 20,000, which would definitely make both the regular Note 10 and its Pro variant among the best cheap Android phones out there.