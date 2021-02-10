Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series to hit stores in India next month

What you need to know
- Xiaomi today confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 Series will be launching in India next month.
- The company will likely launch a Pro model alongside the regular Redmi Note 10.
- Xiaomi also shared that the Redmi Note series has sold 200M+ units globally.
The Redmi Note series has been a massive success for Xiaomi in markets like India and China, and the budget series just hit 200 million sales globally. That's a 2x increase compared to just 15 months ago, when Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note series had sold 100 million units.
It's no wonder, then, that the company is on a blitz marketing campaign for the next phone in the Redmi Note lineup. In a series of tweets describing the phone as the 'smoothest Redmi smartphone yet,' Xiaomi India's Manu Kumar Jain finally confirmed earlier today that the Note 10 series will be launching in the country next month.
Not much else is known about the phone at this point, but the Pro variant is rumored to sport the Snapdragon 732G and a 120Hz IPS LCD display. It will reportedly also feature a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor and a 5,050mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 10 series' starting price is expected to be under INR 20,000, which would definitely make both the regular Note 10 and its Pro variant among the best cheap Android phones out there.
Xiaomi Mi 10i
While we wait for Xiaomi to release the Redmi Note 10 series, the Mi 10i is Xiaomi's most affordable 5G phone and one of the best mid-range phones you can currently buy. It has a capable 108MP camera, excellent battery life, and a gorgeous gradient design.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Snapdragon X65 modem means 5G isn't just for phones anymore
5G isn't just for phones. The Snapdragon X65 modem is also ready for the next evolution of 5G and is going to help bring it on.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
Review: Smart compromises make the Galaxy S21 a killer sub-$1000 phone
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.