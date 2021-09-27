Xiaomi has rolled out a new "Civi" smartphone series to replace the Mi CC series that it introduced in late 2019. The first phone under the series, dubbed Xiaomi Civi, touts a slick design with a curved display and an ultra-thin frame.

Xiaomi Civi comes with a 6.55-inch curved OLED screen featuring FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also happens to be HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compliant, just like the best Android phones on the market. Powering the mid-ranger is Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G chipset with an Adreno 642L GPU.

Xiaomi's latest mid-ranger has a triple-camera setup at the rear, with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. As for selfies, the Civi is equipped with a 32MP camera on the front. Other key features of the Xiaomi Civi include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a built-in IR blaster, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.