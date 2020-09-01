What you need to know
- Xiaomi will be launching a new Mi 10 series phone later this month.
- The phone is going to be the first to feature an all-new Snapdragon 7-series 5G chipset.
- Xiaomi says the phone will be priced under €300 in Europe.
Xiaomi will soon take the wraps off a new Mi 10 series phone. The company has announced that the upcoming Mi 10 series phone will be the first to come equipped with an upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series 5G chipset.
While it hasn't revealed much, the company claims the phone will offer "amazing value for money." In Europe, the phone is going to start at €2XX. Currently, the most affordable 5G-enabled Mi phone sold in Europe is the Mi 10 Lite 5G, which starts at €329.
We're going to launch a new 5G smartphone this September and it will start from €2XX!— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 1, 2020
As a new member of our #Mi10 Series, it will be the first to feature an upcoming brand-new @Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform. Amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone! pic.twitter.com/yR3r0cEOmZ
The device being teased by Xiaomi is likely part of the upcoming Mi 10T series. Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10T lineup is expected to include a standard Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite. Since the upcoming phone is confirmed to have a lower price tag than the Mi 10 Lite 5G in Europe, we can be fairly sure that the first phone with the upcoming Snapdragon 700-series chipset will be the Mi 10T Lite. Sadly, the key specs of the Mi 10T Lite remain a complete mystery at this point.
While the Mi 10T is expected to be a premium mid-ranger, the Mi 10T Pro will be a proper flagship phone with a Snapdragon 865 or 865+ chipset under the hood. It may also be Xiaomi's first Mi-branded phone to offer a 144Hz display. Some of the other rumored specs of the Mi 10T Pro include a 5000mAh battery, triple rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
