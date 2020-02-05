What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Lu Weibing took to Weibo today to tease one of the company's upcoming phones.
- In particular, he showcased the incredible zooming capabilities of the phone.
- He didn't name the phone, but it's likely to be one of the Mi 10 models, set to launch later this month.
Having been the harbinger of crushed hopes for the last few weeks, Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing finally shared some news that's bound to get fans excited about the Chinese giant's upcoming phones. It was apparently snowing in Beijing today, and Weibing decided to share the moment with his followers on Weibo:
A social media savvy exec, he, of course, couldn't resist the temptation to use the opportunity to hype up one of the company's upcoming phones, using the caption, "Thrilled with the new phone." It's unclear, of course, which phone it might be, but the folks at GSMAera think it's the company's next flagship, the Mi 10 Pro.
That wouldn't be entirely surprising, given that the Mi Note 10 already has some of the best camera chops in the market, with a 108MP primary camera, as well as 5x optical zoom. The Mi 10 is likely going to feature an even better camera setup.
In addition to that, the phone, expected to launch sometime this month, will also boast 5G connectivity via Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB of RAM, and a battery capable of 65W fast charging.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 preview: Meet the world's first phone with a 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra real-life photo shows off 100x Space Zoom branding
With less than a week to go before Samsung's Unpacked event, we're getting a look at the massive camera bump on the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra with 100x Space Zoom.
Are you sad that BlackBerry Mobile is no longer making phones?
Earlier this week, TCL announced that it would no longer create phones under the BlackBerry Mobile brand. Were you sad to hear this news?
GeForce Now makes the Shield TV one of the best streaming boxes out there
With GeForce Now and a Shield TV, your living room console is a high-end gaming PC, too.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi has carved out a niche for itself over the last five years for offering phones that redefine value for money. From $100 entry-level phones to true flagships with innovative features, these are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.