Having been the harbinger of crushed hopes for the last few weeks, Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing finally shared some news that's bound to get fans excited about the Chinese giant's upcoming phones. It was apparently snowing in Beijing today, and Weibing decided to share the moment with his followers on Weibo:

A social media savvy exec, he, of course, couldn't resist the temptation to use the opportunity to hype up one of the company's upcoming phones, using the caption, "Thrilled with the new phone." It's unclear, of course, which phone it might be, but the folks at GSMAera think it's the company's next flagship, the Mi 10 Pro.

That wouldn't be entirely surprising, given that the Mi Note 10 already has some of the best camera chops in the market, with a 108MP primary camera, as well as 5x optical zoom. The Mi 10 is likely going to feature an even better camera setup.

In addition to that, the phone, expected to launch sometime this month, will also boast 5G connectivity via Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB of RAM, and a battery capable of 65W fast charging.

