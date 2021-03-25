Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that it will take the wraps off the flagship Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra phones at a "Mega Launch" event in its home country on March 29. The company has now revealed that its next Mi MIX phone will also debut at the same event.

Unfortunately, the launch poster shared by Xiaomi on Weibo doesn't give us any clues about the design or marketing name of the upcoming device. If rumors are to be believed, the next Mi Mix will be a foldable phone. Alleged images of the Mi Mix foldable had leaked online recently, hinting at an inward-folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

While it remains to be seen if the new Mi Mix will indeed be a foldable device, the company's CEO Lei Jun has revealed that it will be the first phone to come equipped with a liquid lens camera. Since liquid lenses use an optical liquid material, they can quickly change their shape to adjust the focal length. Jun also confirmed that the telephoto liquid lens on the phone will double up as a macro lens.

The new Mi Mix will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, just like Mi 11, which is Xiaomi's best Android phone right now. You can also expect to see a few other high-end features such as 67W or higher fast charging and a high-refresh-rate main display on the new Mi Mix.