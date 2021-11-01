Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 5G is heading to India, but with a different name

Last week, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 series in China with a refreshed design and support for 120W fast charging. While Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the Redmi Note 11 series outside China yet, strings within the latest MIUI builds suggest the phones could be headed to India.

According to evidence discovered by XDA Senior Member @kacskrz, the Chinese Redmi Note 11 will be launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Xiaomi is also tipped to be working on a global version of the Redmi Note 11 that will likely be launched in Europe and a few other markets as the POCO M4 Pro 5G. The POCO M4 Pro 5G will likely be identical to the Indian Redmi Note 11T 5G in most areas, except for the design.

The Redmi Note 11 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the back of the phone is a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Redmi Note 11 also has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are also expected to make their way to India to challenge the best budget Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme. While the Indian version of the Redmi Note 11 is likely to be called the Xiaomi 11i, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ could launch in the country as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.