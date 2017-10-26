Xiaomi will announce devices in an all-new series in India next week.

Xiaomi has been on a tear lately, and it doesn't look like the company is looking to slow down anytime soon. After launching the Mi A1 and the Mi Mix 2 in recent weeks, the company is now getting ready to introduce another product in a "new series" in the country on November 2. If the wording sounds familiar, that's the same statement Xiaomi used while introducing the Mi A1 in India back in September.

The teaser image for the launch shows off a fast charging icon, so whatever the company is introducing, it'll have quick charging. One of the main drawbacks of Xiaomi phones this year was the lack of fast charging — the Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1 max out at 5V/2A — and it looks like Xiaomi is finally going to address that particular issue with its upcoming device.

Or it could just be the global launch of MIUI 9. The latest version of Xiaomi's custom skin has a similar lightning icon — meant to symbolize under-the-hood optimizations — and while the global ROM has been in beta form for a few months, a stable build isn't ready yet.

Xiaomi is doing incredibly well in India, with managing director Manu Kumar Jain stating that the company sold 4 million phones over the last 30 days:

Only brand to sell >4 Mn smartphones within a month 🙏



#1 brand on @Flipkart

#1 brand on @amazonIN

1+ Mn products sold on Mi. com (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IyMRo3DybQ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 25, 2017

We'll be on the ground in Delhi next week to bring you all the details from the upcoming launch, so stay tuned. What do you think Xiaomi is launching? Let us know in the comments below.