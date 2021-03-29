Back in December, Xiaomi announced the world's first Snapdragon 888-powered phone, the Mi 11. The company has now announced three new additions to its Mi 11 series: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 Lite.

Just as you would expect, the Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.81-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate with AdaptiveSync technology, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. There is a secondary 1.1-inch Always-on AMOLED display on the back of phone for notification alerts and rear selfie preview.

Xiaomi claims the Mi 11 Ultra has an industry-leading triple pro-grade camera array. Unlike the Mi 11, which uses a 108MP main sensor, the Mi 11 Ultra comes equipped with a 50MP 1/1.12" "super sensor" that promises to deliver stellar low-light performance. The phone also includes a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, giving it an edge over nearly all the best Android phones out there.

The Mi 11 Ultra also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless charging capabilities. Xiaomi says it only takes 36 minutes for the phone to be fully charged. Other key highlights include Hi-Res audio certification, a new three-phase cooling technology, dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, IP68 water resistance, and an X-axis linear vibration motor.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is almost identical to the Mi 11 Ultra in most areas, but there a few small differences. While it uses the same 50MP main sensor as the Mi 11 Ultra, the phone features an 8MP telephoto lens with 50x zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The Pro model also misses out on the secondary AMOLED display.