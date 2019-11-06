Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Note 10 for global markets, and the standout feature is a 108MP camera that's joined by four other sensors at the back. Two of those lenses are for optical zoom, with the latter able to do 5x optical and 50x digital zoom. There's also a curved AMOLED panel, a monstrous 5260mAh battery, and a gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The device also runs MIUI 11 out of the box, and yes, there is a 3.5mm jack. Here's all the hardware powering the phone: