Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Note 10 for global markets, and the standout feature is a 108MP camera that's joined by four other sensors at the back. Two of those lenses are for optical zoom, with the latter able to do 5x optical and 50x digital zoom. There's also a curved AMOLED panel, a monstrous 5260mAh battery, and a gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G chipset.
The device also runs MIUI 11 out of the box, and yes, there is a 3.5mm jack. Here's all the hardware powering the phone:
|Category
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 Pie
MIUI 11
|Display
|6.47-inch curved AMOLED
2340x1080 (19.5:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 730G
4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 470
4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 470
Adreno 618
8nm
|RAM
|6GB
LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB
UFS2.1
|MicroSD slot
|Yes
|Rear camera 1
|108MP, f/1.69, 1.6um
OIS, 82-degree FoV
|Rear camera 2
|12MP, f/2.0, 1.4um
2x optical zoom
|Rear camera 3
|5MP, f/2.0, OIS
5x optical zoom
10x hybrid zoom
50x digital zoom
|Rear camera 4
|20MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle lens
117-degree FoV
|Rear camera 5
|2MP, 1.75um
Macro lens
|Front camera 1
|32MP, f/2.0, 1.6um
Panorama selfie
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS
|Network bands
|LTE: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40
|Audio
|3.5mm jack
Single speaker
|Battery
|5260mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
30W
|Water resistance
|No
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint
|Dimensions
|157.8 x 74.2 x 8.4mm
208g
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Glacier White, Aurora Green
