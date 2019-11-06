Xiaomi Mi Note 10Source: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Note 10 for global markets, and the standout feature is a 108MP camera that's joined by four other sensors at the back. Two of those lenses are for optical zoom, with the latter able to do 5x optical and 50x digital zoom. There's also a curved AMOLED panel, a monstrous 5260mAh battery, and a gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The device also runs MIUI 11 out of the box, and yes, there is a 3.5mm jack. Here's all the hardware powering the phone:

Category Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie
MIUI 11
Display 6.47-inch curved AMOLED
2340x1080 (19.5:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
Chipset Snapdragon 730G
4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 470
4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 470
Adreno 618
8nm
RAM 6GB
LPDDR4X
Storage 128GB
UFS2.1
MicroSD slot Yes
Rear camera 1 108MP, f/1.69, 1.6um
OIS, 82-degree FoV
Rear camera 2 12MP, f/2.0, 1.4um
2x optical zoom
Rear camera 3 5MP, f/2.0, OIS
5x optical zoom
10x hybrid zoom
50x digital zoom
Rear camera 4 20MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle lens
117-degree FoV
Rear camera 5 2MP, 1.75um
Macro lens
Front camera 1 32MP, f/2.0, 1.6um
Panorama selfie
Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
AptX HD, LDAC, A-GPS
Network bands LTE: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40
Audio 3.5mm jack
Single speaker
Battery 5260mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
30W
Water resistance No
Security In-screen fingerprint
Dimensions 157.8 x 74.2 x 8.4mm
208g
Colors Midnight Black, Glacier White, Aurora Green

